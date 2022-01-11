Plans approved for 20 flats at former Lincoln bike shop

City of Lincoln Council has approved plans for 20 one-bedroom apartments for vulnerable people to be built on the site of a former motorcycle shop on Lincoln’s Carholme Road.

Carholme Developments, through Design Space Architecture, previously applied to the city council in July 2020 to build 14 self-contained apartments, with 14 associated parking spaces, on the site of Jack Machin Motorcycles (128-130 Carholme Road) which closed in the summer of 2019 and has since been demolished. Amended plans were submitted, which were later approved in November 2020.

This came after councillors rejected previous plans Carholme Developments, through JMF Chartered Architects, to build five three-storey blocks on the site for a total of 15 residential apartments in May 2020.

Since then, Carholme Developments submitted a further application in September 2021 for 20 self-contained apartments for vulnerable people with provision for on-site management. Planning permission for this was recently granted by the city council on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The site, which is located on the corner of Carholme Road and Derwent Street, would be owned and managed by a registered HA provider, and already benefits from full planning permission for the previously mentioned 14 apartments.

Only minor alterations are proposed to the external appearance to accommodate the changes, with the street scene remaining “virtually unchanged” from the previously approved scheme, according to the Design & Access Statement.

The latest plans also include associated works such as five parking spaces with EV charging points and landscaping.