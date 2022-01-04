Police confirm Lincoln river body as “sudden death”
A file is being prepared for the coroner
Police have described the death of a man found in a river in Lincoln on New Year’s Day to be ‘sudden’.
Officers from Lincolnshire Police and colleagues at the Fire and Rescue service were called just before 2am on Saturday, January 1 after reports concerning a man in the Tentercroft Street area of Lincoln.
Someone had been seen entering the water on Sincil Bank, and boats and drones were used to search the area, before underwater search teams found the man in question in the Sincil Drain at around midday later that day.
Police believe the man was in his 50s and from the Lincoln area, and now the coroner is having a file prepared by police. The man’s next of kin are aware of his passing.
The death was originally treated as unexplained while police inquiries took place, and officers have now confirmed it is being treated as a sudden death.
Lincolnshire Police are again asking people not to speculate about the incident, and will provide further updates when possible.
If you have been affected by this story, or would like to speak with someone, please visit the Samaritans website here for information.