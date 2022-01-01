Police find man’s body in Lincoln river
We are sad to update that a body has been found
We received a call just before 2 am this morning, Saturday 1 January 22, reporting concerns for a man in the Tentercroft Street area of Lincoln. A man had been seen to enter the water on Sincil Bank.
Our officers and colleagues from the Fire and Rescue Service have been searching the area, we’ve also been using boats and drones during the search. Our Under Water Search Team have been searching the water and we’re sad to report the mans death, he was found in the Sincil Drain around midday today. He is believed to be in his 50s and from the Lincoln area.
His next of kin are aware.
We are treating his death as unexplained at this stage, while we continue our inquiries. We ask people not to speculate about this incident and we will update with further information when we are able to.
We understand this time of year can be difficult for many people. Don’t suffer in silence, you are not alone. Calls can be made to Lincolnshire’s mental health and emotional wellbeing helpline for support. Help is available 24/7. Call 0800 001 4331 or go on-line.