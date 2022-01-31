Police respond to Boultham residents’ crime concerns

Residents of the Boultham area. Some of you have commented on a recent post expressing your concerns over crime and ASB in the area. You have also stated that you feel as though the police are doing nothing.

We have listened to those concerns and firmly believe they are deserving of a response.

Firstly a lot of work has been going into the variety of issues that are taking place in the Boultham area. Due to the nature of some of this work we haven’t been able to discuss it until now.

The plain clothes Pro active unit arrested 3 people on 3 separate occasions suspected of being responsible for theft from motor vehicle and burglary offences.

Our centre team officers also assisted in apprehending a suspect for theft from motor vehicle.

With the combined work of the local neighborhood team PC Bayes-Walker and PCSO Carter and our ASB officer PC Balding a 5 month injunction has been issued to two youths responsible for a lot of ASB.

Moving forward.

The neighborhood team is low on staff numbers given the area they have to cover and this is being addressed in the longer term.

In the shorter term PC Wray from our centre team will be drafted in to assist the local officers. In addition to this our colleagues from the special constabulary will also be on duty over the weekend bolstering the number of officers in the area.

We can only be effective with the eyes and ears of the community working with us. We appreciate some of you feel let down at the moment but we are making efforts to address the issues you have raised.

We urge you to report any suspicious activity, ASB etc. We are listening and ready to respond.