Residential burglaries at Bytham Heights, Grantham

We are appealing for information and anyone with dashcam footage.

We are investigating reports of two residential burglaries in the Bytham Heights area of Grantham.

The properties were targeted at some point between 5pm and 6pm yesterday (6th January). Jewellery, a sum of cash and some electronic equipment were believed to have been stolen from both properties.

We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have access to dashcam footage and who were driving in or around the Bytham Heights and Clipsham Road area between those times.

If you can help, there are many ways to get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting incident 313 of 6th January.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 313 of 6th January in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.

Reference: Incident 313 of 6th January