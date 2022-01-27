RoboDoc? Multi-million pound investment paves way for robotic cancer surgeries at Lincolnshire hospitals

There will soon be state-of-the-art robotic surgery systems in use at Lincolnshire hospitals to help patients access cancer treatments quicker, following an investment of over £3 million.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is investing more than £3.2 million in a new robot-assisted surgery system, offering more choice for urology and colorectal cancer patients who need important treatments.

The technology is a computer enhanced robot that mimics the hand movements of a surgeon and enables them to perform delicate procedures through tiny incisions.

ULHT says it is an exciting step for patients and hospital staff alike in Lincolnshire, as currently the only access to this standard of technology can be found outside of the county.

Aris Alevizopoulous, who is a consultant urologist at Lincoln County Hospital, has been performing robot-assisted procedures in Leicester, and has explained a bit about what the system does.

He said: “By having our own robotic assisted surgery system in Lincolnshire, this will allow us to offer cancer surgery in a timely manner, and much closer to home for patients who would otherwise have been waiting up to three or four months for their procedure.

“This robotic system upskills the operating surgeon and allows an advanced minimally invasive approach, which comes with a reduced risk of surgical complications, meaning those having surgery will be expected to go home earlier and have a faster recovery.

“Our surgery division is excited to be bringing this service of excellence to Lincolnshire to further support our patients.”

The new system will be delivered to Lincoln County Hospital this month, allowing for training to commence with surgical teams and get the robots ready.

The first patients will be able to use the robotic system in February, and it is the latest step in ULHT’s five-year integrated improvement plan.

Paul Matthew, director of finance and digital at ULHT, added: “This is an exciting opportunity to further develop the services available for people in Lincolnshire. Not only are we supporting greater choice in the available treatments, we hope to make significant reductions in waiting times for those in need of our care.

“We’re also pleased to be exploring innovative new ways of working and improving the learning experiences available in our hospitals for our colleagues.”