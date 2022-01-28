Sainsbury’s planning new supermarket in Washingborough

Sainsbury’s is preparing to submit plans to North Kesteven District Council for a new supermarket in Washingborough, near Lincoln.

The supermarket chain said the application for a “sensitively designed scheme” will be submitted in the near future for a store on the corner of Lincoln Road and Ferry Lane.

The entrance to the 10,000 square foot store would be located on the B1190 Main Road/Lincoln Road, while there will also be pedestrian access points from Ferry Lane, as well as from Lincoln Road bus stop.

The new supermarket will also include an Argos Click and Collect facility, which will bring together the brands of Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat, and Tu Clothing.

The new supermarket will create 40 new jobs in-store across of range of roles and levels.

There will be 81 parking spaces provided on site, as well as cycle parking and electric fast charging points.

Sainsbury’s said it would welcome feedback on the proposals – people can add their comments online here by 5pm on February 14.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director, said: “We’re very pleased to announce our plans for a new store in Washingborough, which will generate jobs for the community and improve food choice for local people.

“In line with our target to become Net Zero in our own operations by 2035, our plans for the new store would incorporate the very latest sustainable technology and design features, making it as environmentally friendly as possible.

“We’re committed to serving, supporting and investing in Washingborough and we welcome the local community’s views on our proposals to help us deliver the best possible store.”