Scott Rowen sentence to 13 years and 7 months for the killing of Jordan Siree
The victim was stabbed once through the heart in December 2020.
A man who fatally stabbed 26-year-old Jordan Siree through the heart has today been jailed for 13 years and seven months.
Scott Rowen, 29, previously of Glentworth Crescent in Skegness, was handed the sentence for manslaughter after admitting responsibility for killing Mr Siree more than a year ago. He has also been given an additional four years on licence.
Today’s hearing at Lincoln Crown Court heard how officers received a call for help at 7.26pm on 22 December 2020, and found Mr Siree with serious injuries at a property in Glentworth Crescent, Skegness.
He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the morning of 23 December 2020.
He had been stabbed once through the heart.
The court heard how Mr Siree and another man, who was not charged in connection with this incident, had confronted Rowen about a potential burglary at the flat which Mr Siree and his partner shared with Rowen. He and his partner were in the process of moving out when the incident happened.
The incident was captured on CCTV, which included footage of Rowen arming himself with a knife in the kitchen moments before the offence. Following a scuffle where Rowen was taken to the ground holding the knife, he slashed out with the weapon and fatally wounded Mr Siree.
Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This is a tragic case which could have been avoided if Rowen had not had a blade. It was made particularly painful for Mr Siree’s family due to the time of year, just days before Christmas.
“Violence like this has no place on the streets of Lincolnshire. Carrying a knife or weapon of any kind leaves everyone open to harm. The investigation has been long and involved, and we would like to thank the family for their cooperation, and we ask that they be given privacy at this difficult time.”
Rowen has been remanded since being charged and will begin his sentence with immediate effect.
