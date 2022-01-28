Scunthorpe sell club captain to National League North side

The captain fell out of favour with the new manager

Scunthorpe United has sold defender and club captain Harry Davis to AFC Fylde, who are two divisions lower than the Iron in the National League North.

30-year-old Davis joined Scunthorpe from Morecambe last summer, having made 34 appearances during the Shrimps’ promotion from League Two in the 2020/21 season – the third promotion of Davis’ career.

Davis made an immediate impression with then-manager of the Iron Neil Cox, who made him club captain just a month after joining Scunthorpe.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Iron this season, having fallen out of favour under the current management of Keith Hill.

Harry will now depart North Lincolnshire and head to non-league football with AFC Fylde, currently in third place and pushing for promotion from the National League North.

Scunthorpe United has expressed its thanks to Harry Davis for his efforts with the club, and wish him well for the future.

Things haven’t been going as well as hoped for Scunthorpe this campaign. After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, their Football League status seems to be under pressure once again, as the Iron find themselves in 23rd place with just 19 points from 27 games.

Manager Keith Hill has been busy in the transfer market to try to freshen up the squad, signing experienced midfielder Liam Feeney from Tranmere Rovers, as well as brining in Tyrese Sinclair and Sam Burns on loan.