Serious assault in South Street, Horncastle
A man in his 20s has suffered a broken nose, cut to his face, and black eyes.
We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which has left a man in his 20s with a broken nose, cut to his face, and black eyes.
The incident happened at around 11.20pm on New Year’s Eve in South Street, Horncastle.
The victim had been with friends at Harpars Bar before leaving and heading in the direction of the Black Swan Inn when he reported being accosted by a group of men.
The suspects are believed to have then walked towards the Black Swann Inn.
Following extensive enquiries, we now believe a public appeal may help our investigation. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault itself or saw either the victim or a groups of men in the minutes prior to or after the incident. We would also be keen to see any dashcam, mobile phone, or CCTV footage which could help our investigation.
If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 474 of 31st December 2021.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 474 of 31st December 2021 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.