Stamford man avoids jail after assaulting emergency ambulance staff
He pleaded guilty to both offences
A Stamford man has been given a suspended sentence following an assault on two staff members at East Midlands Ambulance Service.
Jools Samuel Kennedy appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on December 22, pleading guilty to the assault of two EMAS staff members.
His admission to the offences landed him a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, as well as being ordered to pay compensation to the victims, a £128 surcharge, £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.
Mark Ward, accredited security management specialist at EMAS, said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to any level of abuse or assault against our staff. Our staff work hard every day to deliver the best possible care to the public we serve. Actions like this make their job even harder and we will always take action where we can.”
George Reid, lead security management specialist at EMAS, said: “Following an investigation by the police and utilisation of CCTV from an EMAS vehicle, this individual was able to be prosecuted for his actions, which highlights how vital this footage can be in protecting our staff.”