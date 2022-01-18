Strait and Narrow shortlisted for national cocktail bar award
The bar staff given national recognition
A popular bar off Lincoln High Street has been nominated for a national award which recognises the finest cocktail establishments in the UK.
The Strait and Narrow, located on The Strait by Steep Hill in Lincoln, has been recognised by the annual Top 50 Cocktail Bars list, making the national shortlist for Best Bar Team.
The list usually takes place every year, but has had a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returning on February 1 with the full list of the 50 best cocktail bars in the country.
The current list, which is from 2019, has no Lincolnshire bars on there, and the Strait and Narrow appears to be flying the flag for Lincolnshire in 2022.
The Lincolnite are no strangers to the quality of cocktail produced by the Strait & Narrow, choosing it as one of the locations for The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail through the city.
The bar has gone above and beyond during lockdown to continue trading, whether that be serving cocktail slushies from a hatch at the front door during indoor restrictions, or the introduction of Strait Crates, a cocktail home delivery service.
Posting about their shortlisting on social media, a spokesperson for the bar said: “Know a team that slings drinks like these guys? They’ve been shortlisted for Best Bar Team. Super honoured. Proud to represent Lincoln at the Top 50 Cocktail Bar Awards 2022.
“Served over the bar, delivered to your house, out a hatch – we got drinks to you guys every day of each lockdown. It’s A Strait and Narrow thing.”