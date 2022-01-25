The Lincolnite 30 Under 30 entrepreneur crowdfunds for growth campaign

An entrepreneur, and one of The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 rising stars, has announced an equity crowd funding campaign for his business in a bid to raise £250,000 from customers.

Oliver Windle is the founder and CEO of Wildpoint – a travel website opening up gardens and private land to campers and caravan owners – which was founded in December 2020.

The online marketplace has a mission to “make the outdoors more accessible to all”. It enables hosts to list private land, connecting them with guests who can search, browse and book unique and exclusive camping and clamping locations all over the UK, and soon Europe.

Wildpoint previously raised £265,000 in a venture capital backed funding round, allowing the business to grow the team with ex household name employees from Airbnb, Airbus, Microsoft and beyond.

Oliver has now launched an equity crowdfunding campaign – learn more about the crowdfunding campaign here.

Oliver, who was named among The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 in 2021, describes the decision to raise a crowdfunding round as a twofold approach.

He said: “One to raise capital to accelerate growth of the business ahead of the upcoming season, and two to allow our hosts, guests, and anyone passionate about the outdoors to become part of our story. Helping us to achieve our mission of making the outdoors more accessible to us all and enabling everyone to find their wild.

“I know I speak for everyone at Wildpoint when I say that we are taken aback by the level of support from our hosts and guests who want to see us succeed on this journey.

“The crowdfunding campaign is a way for us to open up the business and enable those hosts, guests and advocates alike to be truly invested in our vision for the future.”

Wildpoint launched its site at the end of July 2021 and since then it has signed up over 350 hosts and more than 800 users. It has also hosted over 80 nights at Wildpoint locations averaging £35 per night.