“Neighbourhood police officers are the eyes and ears of our communities”
Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson celebrates Neighbourhood police officers as part of national week of action
Our Neighbourhood police officers strive to make life better and safer for everyone in the communities they serve. They are problem-solvers, investigators, mediators, they safeguard, they advise on crime prevention.
They are also the people we turn to when something really serious happens where we live, or work, or where children go to school, or where we have vulnerable members of our communities.
Perhaps most importantly, our Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) are made up of police officers who know the people in the areas where they serve, and who know them.
Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, Lincolnshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing strategic lead, said: “Our NPTs understand local challenges and try to find long-term solutions to help overcome them. They are the eyes and ears of our communities and the ones who understand what’s going on in specific areas and help to find a resolution that works for as many people as possible. Their problem-solving work is one of the vital aspects of their role because it’s this work that can really make a difference to making Lincolnshire safe and to how people feel about where they live.”
This week, as part of the national Neighbourhood Policing week of action, we will be showcasing some of the successes our NPTs have had in recent times, as well as talking more about who they are and what they do.
C/Supt Anderson added: “Our Neighbourhood police officers deal with a range of incidents; they are the people who might help neighbours resolve disputes, or respond to ASB reports, or offer advice on how to prevent crime, or identify people who might need extra help or support. We’re incredibly proud of them because them because they make such a huge difference in making Lincolnshire safe.”
Neighbourhood Policing week of action runs from today, Monday 17 January, to Sunday 23 January.
Find out more about our NPTs by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, using #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek and #WeekOfAction.
Video
Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson on NPT Action Week