Thieves loot Lincoln One Stop in early morning break-in
Police are hunting for two men
Thieves broke in to a Lincoln convenience store before filling a bag with products during an early morning raid in the Ermine area of the city.
Police were called to reports of a break-in at the One Stop shop in Lambeth House, Woodhall Drive, at 5am on Sunday, January 2.
It is believed two men forced their way into the shop and filled a bag with products from the store, before fleeing.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The investigation into this incident is ongoing and officers have carried out a number of lines of enquiry in the area in relation to this incident but are still keen to hear from any further witnesses or anyone who may have any information that could assist the investigation.”
If you have any information, contact police in one of the following ways:
· Email [email protected] – quote incident 40 of January 2 in the subject line
· Call the non-emergency number 101
· Contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at here.