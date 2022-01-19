Three named after A1 pile up: Tribute to man who ‘drove wrong way’ on carriageway
Police believe one of the cars drove the wrong way down the carriageway
The names of three men who died in a crash on the A1 near Stamford have been revealed by police.
At around 1am on Sunday, January 16, on the A1 northbound carriageway near Wothorpe, Stamford, there was a serious crash involving a BMW 520D, a VW Golf and a Land Rover Discovery.
Cambridgeshire Police believe that the Golf had been travelling the wrong way down the carriageway for unknown reasons, and are still appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.
Craig Hewitt, 34, of Sherwood Walk in Bedford, the driver of a VW Golf, lost his life as a result.
In tribute, the family of Mr. Hewitt said he was: “A loving father, son, brother and friend to many. We’ll keep the red flag flying high.”
Adil Hussain, 25, of Woodlands Street and his front seat passenger Mohammed Riyajudin, 39, of Boardman Street, both in Manchester, died after Hussain’s BMW was involved in the collision.
Two other men also received serious injuries and remain in hospital.
Anyone who has dash cam footage or saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the crash could call 101 and quote incident 24 of January 16.