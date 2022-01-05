Western Growth Corridor “for Lincoln to decide, not government”, argues city council

The City of Lincoln Council says it plans to go ahead with a meeting which recommends approval of a 3,200-home development in the city, despite attempts by Lincolnshire County Council and the Lincoln MP to derail the plans.

Lincolnshire County Council Wednesday morning confirmed they had asked the government’s secretary of state Michael Gove to call in the plans and decide on them himself, saying their objections could not be overcome.

However, a spokesperson for the city council said they were “surprised” by the announcement which, if successful, would take the decision out of the hands of Lincoln’s own city councillors.

“In order for a call in to be successful, any application for call-in would have to prove that the issues raised in the planning application are nationally significant and more than of local importance,” they said in a statement.

“Whilst this planning application has significant local importance, it is policy compliant and allocated within the Local Plan and, therefore, should be determined locally.

“We have yet to receive any official notification from the county council regarding their letter to the Secretary of State, and we feel the concerns previously raised with us by them have been addressed by independent experts commissioned by the planning authority.

“We haven’t received any communication from Government as yet, so preparations for the 12 January committee meeting continue as scheduled at this stage.”

The City of Lincoln Council’s plans for a new shopping centre, 3,200 homes, primary school and leisure facilities will be decided at an extraordinary full council meeting sitting as the planning committee next Wednesday

The Western Growth Corridor, set to the north of Skellingthorpe Road, is one of Lincoln’s four Sustainable Urban Extensions (SUEs) to allow the Central Lincolnshire area to provide for both housing and employment growth until 2036.

The meeting at the Engine Shed on January 12 will consider outline blueprints for the entire scheme and more detailed proposals for road works.

Announcing their request to Mr Gove this morning, portfolio holder for economy Councillor Colin Davie said: “We don’t believe our objections can be overcome by the planning documents.”