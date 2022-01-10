Witness appeal following Kirton Lindsey assault

*Blurb suggestion – Lincoln Ladies continue their push for the league title

Lincoln Ladies started 2022 in style after a hat-trick of tries from Harriet Fluck moved them to the top of the table with a 17-12 win away against title-rivals Peterborough.

Peterborough had previously occupied top spot in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) and dominated possession for the first 20 minutes of the match.

However, it was Lincoln who scored first after Jenna Bierton made a break and handed off three defenders. Captain Shannon Snell then offloaded the ball to Fluck, who ran from the halfway line and beat two defenders on her way to scoring a great try.

Peterborough levelled the score with an unconverted try, but Lincoln regained their lead within three minutes of the restart as Fluck handed off a centre and beat two further players to run in for a try.

Fluck ran in for another try after 65 minutes to complete her hat-trick and Emelia Twesigye added the conversion.

Peterborough hit back with a converted try late on to cut the gap to five points.

Lincoln held on for the victory to leapfrog their opponents into top spot in the league table.

Lincoln’s men’s 1st XV pushed promotion-chasing Matlock all the way and picked up a bonus point in a narrow 24-21 defeat at Longdales Park.

Tries from Harry Boyd and Henri Packard, along with a conversion from Ollie Prince, saw Matlock open up a 12-0 lead.

Jack Noquet powered his way over for a try, which Louie Cooke converted, as Lincoln reduced the deficit to 12-7 going in at the break.

John Statham crossed for Matlock’s third try, but Lincoln once again hit back as Matt Keeton powered through two players to score and Cooke added another conversion.

Statham added his second try of the match, but Lincoln ensured a nervy finish when Noquet set up Harry Marks to crash over to score.

Cooke kicked the conversion to bring Lincoln to within three points, but Matlock held on for the win.

Tom Law crossed for two tries as Lincoln Imps XV battled hard in a 47-14 defeat away against Matlock’s second team.

Luke Brodrick and his brother Alex each kicked one conversion in a game which saw Lincoln show great determination and spirit, despite travelling with only 13 players due to unavailability.

Lincoln Touch finished in third place in the fourth round of the Eastern Regional development series in St Ives on Sunday.

Lincoln ended the tournament with one win, two draws, and one defeat.

During Lincoln’s four matches, Gail Hunter grabbed three tries, while captain Maksim Lema and Flynn Smith each scored two. Eloise James and Gaynor Sewell both scored one try.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, captain Tom Foster, Ollie Colie and Kane Linklater all scored tries as Scunthorpe started 2022 with a 27-12 home win against Doncaster Phoenix.

Tom Alldridge converted all three tries and kicked two penalties to complete a great afternoon for the North Lincolnshire side.

Due to the weather causing the kits to clash, Scunthorpe changed from their usual green strip into a red one at half-time of what was a positive afternoon for Tim Robinson’s men.

In Midlands Two East (North), Market Rasen & Louth battled hard before succumbing to a 48-14 defeat at league leaders Long Eaton.

Will Pridgeon and Tom Stephens grabbed a try apiece for Market Rasen, with Spencer Holvey kicking two conversions.

Stamford picked up a bonus point in their 15-10 defeat away against Market Bosworth.

David Martin scored Stamford’s only try of the match, while Iain Downer kicked a conversion and a penalty.

In Midlands Three East (North), Lewis Newsum grabbed two tries as Grimsby claimed a 44-22 home victory against Sileby Town.

Jordan Carr, Evan Picking, Mike Vankampen, and Mike Porter also scored tries for the hosts.

Jess Matthews kicked four conversions and two penalties to complete the victory for Grimsby.

Ben Hall, Martyn Parker, and George Whinney all scored tries as Kesteven recorded a 22-8 victory at East Retford.

Liam Shields kicked two conversions for the visitors and Matt Grinney slotted over one penalty.

Wayne Harley kicked three penalties as Boston claimed a narrow 9-5 home victory against Mansfield.

The result meant back-to-back victories for Boston and their fourth league win of the season.

In Midlands Three East (South), Sam Harby and Jack Wheeler crossed for two tries apiece as second-placed Bourne won 47-5 away against Daventry.

Chris Wheeler was also among the try scorers for Bourne with Sam Evison kicking five conversions and one penalty.

It was a great performance by Bourne with Adam McHugh being named as their man-of-the-match.

Spalding were in action in the same division and they lost 26-7 away against Huntingdon & District.

In Midlands Four East (North), North Hykeham started the year in style with a 19-5 home victory against Cleethorpes.

Hykeham’s Liam Williams grabbed two tries against his former club and Harrison Reay also crossed for a five pointer. The home side’s man-of-the-match Rob Booth kicked two conversions.

Cleethorpes’ try was scored by Harry Parker.

In Midlands Four East (South), Ryan Cuthbertson and Lewis Cannell grabbed two tries apiece as Deepings recorded a comprehensive 56-17 home victory against South Leicester.

Kelvin Squires, Lance Charity, Daniel Bancroft, Paul Robinson, James Mason and Jake Morris also scored tries for the hosts. Chris Barrett kicked two conversions and Chris Owen added one.

Callum Fraser crossed for two tries as Stamford College Old Boys picked up a bonus point in a narrow 24-22 defeat at Brackley.

Haydn Johns scored the other try for the visitors, as well as kicking two conversions and one penalty.

Women’s Rugby

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Lycia Elston scored two tries as Boston Ladies claimed a 34-12 home win against Kesteven Ladies.

Kyra Balderstone, Lucy Buckberry, Sarah Simpson, and Tiana Wollaston also scored tries for the hosts, who were without unavailable captain Hannah Booth. Elston also kicked two conversions.

Kesteven battled hard throughout the match and were rewarded with tries from Beth Toone and Sara Ford.

Zoe Osborn kicked one conversion for the visitors.

Elloise Messam grabbed a brace of tries as Sleaford Ladies beat Deeping Devils Ladies 34-5.

Beth Wright, Rachel Cousins, Kelly King and Megan Jones also scored tries for Sleaford, while Aimee Jepson kicked two conversions.

Deeping Devils’ try was scored by Hannah Dennis.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Women pushed league leaders Blaydon Redkites all the way in a narrow 12-5 home defeat.

Scunthorpe opened the scoring when their back of the match Sophie Bullass crossed for a try.

Blaydon fought back with two tries, and one conversion, to secure the victory, but Scunthorpe didn’t give up and played their hearts out throughout the match.