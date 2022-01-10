Witness appeal following Kirton Lindsey assault
Officers are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault that occurred at Market Place, Kirton Lindsey at around 11.00pm on Friday 7 January.
A man is reported to have been assaulted by a group of teenagers, whilst others filmed the attack on their mobile phones.
The victim was left requiring medical treatment after he sustained injuries to his head and abdomen.
Anyone with any information about this incident please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log number 566 of 7 January.