Witness appeal following sexual assault in Grimsby

A court has heard how an officer on plain-clothes patrol was ‘lucky to be alive’ after being shot at with a double-action revolver during a pursuit, but a 29-year-old man has denied attempted murder.

Jamie Burke, of no fixed abode, was last year charged with attempted murder after an incident on Glebe Road in Scunthorpe on July 26, 2021.

He appeared at Hull Crown Court via video link from prison in November, where he pleaded not guilty to a further three charges – possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.

Burke, who is accused of attempting to murder PC Zac Meadows, was remanded until his trial which began this week.

The court heard that Burke opened fire during a foot chase and “intended to kill” the officer, but it was “only by good luck rather than intention he did not”, according to BBC.

PC Meadows was on plain-clothes duty in an unmarked police vehicle keeping observation for drug activity in the Normanby Road and Sheffield Street areas of Scunthorpe, according to the Hull Daily Mail. The report says that the officer recognised Burke and saw him reach into some bushes and pull out a black bag.

When PC Meadows got out of the car, Burke ran off and the officer gave chase. BBC said that video footage from the officer’s body camera showed Burke fire a single shot from “virtually point bank”, which missed the officer before the suspect was arrested in a nearby house.

The trial continues.