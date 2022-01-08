Witness appeal: serious collision at A46 Welton Road
A man in his 20s has been left with serious injuries.
We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which has left a man in his 20s with serious injuries.
Officers were called to reports that a dark coloured VW Golf had been in collision with a tree on the A46 Welton Road between Nettleham Heath and Welton at around 7.10am on 6th January 2022. The driver has sustained serious injuries.
We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident. We are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage.
If you can help with our investigation, there are a number of ways you can get in touch:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 46 of 6th January 2022.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 46 of 6th January 2022 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 46 of 6th January