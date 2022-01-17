Wolds Neighbourhood Policing Team helps clampdown on antisocial behaviour

We want to recognise and celebrate the vital work that all our Neighbourhood Policing officers, PCSOs and volunteers perform during Neighbourhood Policing Action Week

Collaboration between the Wolds Neighbourhood Policing Team and our partners has helped crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Spilsby and improve the lives of people who live there.

In the spring of 2021, there was a rise in reports of anti-social behaviour in the area – including people climbing on roofs, rowdy behaviour at the town centre bus stop, trespassing on nearby land and low-level drug use.

The local neighbourhood policing team consulted with partners, such as housing associations, the parish council and ELDC anti-social behaviour officers to try and resolve the issue.

Members of the public were encouraged to report ASB to all agencies or Crimestoppers and a problem-solving plan was implemented. This led to the following actions –

Arrests and searches for a burglary were made involving youths breaking into a commercial property to commit anti-social behaviour.

Intelligence was developed to highlight areas of drug use in public spaces. Searches were conducted where youths were discovered with a quantity of cannabis. The drugs were seized, and the youths were diverted to other agencies for education and diversion.

Police dogs were brought into the area to search for discarded/hidden drugs and to detect anybody using drugs in public.

Adults who may have been committing ASB due to mental health or substance use were signposted or referred to support agencies.

People identified for causing a disturbance in the street and using abusive language were interviewed and reported for offences under the Public Order Act.

Victims with vulnerable properties were identified and visited by our tactical crime reduction officer who implemented target hardening strategies.

Extra patrols were conducted using both marked and unmarked resources which identified individuals causing antisocial behaviour.

CCTV systems were upgraded by the council and it was utilised to review reports of ASB which identified the people responsible who were subsequently dealt with using anti-social behaviour legislation.

Offenders have been identified and dealt with under both criminal and anti-social behaviour legislation, victims have been supported and reports of ASB in Spilsby have halved in the last four months due this action.

This shows the power of working with our partners and as a community. Neighbourhood Policing is about working together to make Lincolnshire a safer place to live and work in. #WeAreLincolnshirePolice #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek and #WeekOfAction.