Woman’s body recovered from water close to Humber Bridge
The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said
A woman’s body was recovered from the water in Barton-upon-Humber not far from the Humber Bridge.
Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.
Humberside Police were called to Waterside Road in Barton-upon-Humber at 11.50am on Saturday, January 8 after reports of a body in the water.
Officers attended and recovered the body of a woman.
Humberside Police said: “Her family and loved ones have been informed and are being supported by officers, our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly sad time.”