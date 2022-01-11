11 seconds ago

Woman’s body recovered from water close to Humber Bridge

The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said
Police were called to Waterside Road in Barton-upon-Humber, which is close to the Humber Bridge. | Photo: Google Street View

A woman’s body was recovered from the water in Barton-upon-Humber not far from the Humber Bridge.

Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Humberside Police were called to Waterside Road in Barton-upon-Humber at 11.50am on Saturday, January 8 after reports of a body in the water.

Officers attended and recovered the body of a woman.

Humberside Police said: “Her family and loved ones have been informed and are being supported by officers, our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly sad time.”

