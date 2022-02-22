Police seize £10,500 of drugs in Lincoln raids

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £5,600 found locked in a safe has been seized in a raid carried out by officers in Lincoln today.

Officers also found 91g of heroin with an estimated street value of up to £4,500 during the raids, which were carried out simultaneously at 9.30am at two properties in Stanley Street in the city. Mamba estimated to have a street value of £420 was also found, meaning up to £10,500 of drugs have been removed from the streets of Lincoln.

Officers from the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) breached one address, while specialist search teams executed a warrant at the other.

Both teams were assisted by Police Dog, PD Frankie, a three-and-a-half-year-old spaniel drugs dog, who indicated that there were items of note in a locked safe at one of the properties. On examination, the safe was found to contain a quantity of cash and two ounces of cocaine.

The mamba, heroin and paraphernalia consistent with the supply of drugs were also found at the property, along with a hammer, metal bar and knife close to the front door.

All of the items, cash, and drugs were seized, and testing by drugs experts in Force confirmed the substances and estimated street values.

A 41-year-old-man was arrested a short distance away from the property on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

A 29-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. All three are currently in custody.

The teams were acting on community intelligence and the warrants followed months of work identifying addresses believed to be associated with the supply of drugs.

PC Rob Newboult led the team. “We know that drugs are one of the biggest issues on our streets and they can have a real impact on local communities. Drugs bring with them anti-social behaviour, violence and other associated problems, and today we have had local residents saying thank you to us for taking action in their area. That makes it all worthwhile.

“This has been an NPT priority for us, and today was the result of months of hard work and community intelligence. We would encourage anyone in their local community to report concerns to their Neighbourhood Policing Team. We are really pleased with today’s result.”