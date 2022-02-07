Accelerated misconduct hearing – Former Officer

An accelerated misconduct hearing is to be held on Monday 21 February 2022 for Former Officer A.

It is alleged that Former Officer A has breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

Confidentiality

Orders and Instructions

Discreditable Conduct

It is alleged that, between September 2019 and August 2021 Former Officer A, used police systems without authority or reasonable excuse to access information that was personal to them.

The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.

The hearing will be held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, LN2 2LT. The hearing will start at 10.00am. This will be a public hearing, however in compliance with Regulation 59 (2)(c) of the Police Conduct Regulations 2020 the chair of the hearing, Chief Constable Haward, has imposed conditions upon the reporting of the officer’s name.

If you would like to attend the hearing, please email your full name, date of birth and address to [email protected] to request to attend. Please submit your request by 1700hrs on Thursday 17th February 2022.