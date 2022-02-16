Air ambulance takes seriously injured motorcyclist to hospital after Lincoln crash

A motorbike rider has crashed with a car in Lincoln this morning, suffering serious injuries, and the air ambulance to be called out.

Police were called to an incident on the junction of Moorland Avenue and Turner Avenue in Lincoln at 9.51am on Wednesday, February 16. Ambulance and fire services were also in attendance.

Officers have confirmed it was a two vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle, and the road is currently closed from Westwick Drive up to the junction at Shannon Avenue in both directions, with the wreckage of the crash still in the middle of the road.

The rider of the motorbike has suffered serious injuries and been airlifted to hospital by Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, which landed round the back of Moorland Avenue Community Centre on Wednesday morning.

Officers are still on scene as of 11.15am and are advising people to avoid the area in the meantime, as work commences to clear the road and reopen it to traffic.