Appeal for information after man threatened with weapon
On Thursday 17 February a man was walking along Roberts Street, Grimsby when he was confronted by another man at approximately 2:30pm.
The man is reported to have become aggressive and threatened the victim with a weapon before fleeing the scene.
We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anybody acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident to contact us. We would also like to hear from anybody who may have any CCTV footage to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting investigation reference 16/25813/22.