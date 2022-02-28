Video: Conviction and sentence for disqualified driver

A 24 year old man has been sentenced after he failed to stop at a collision

Our officers noticed Craig Patterson, 24, of Haldane Street, Gainsborough driving a black BMW just before 5.45am on Friday 27 August. A second man was in the passenger seat of the car.

Patterson, who was already disqualified from driving, drove the car along Waterworks Street, Gainsborough and was requested to stop by officers travelling in a police car behind. He failed to react to the blue lights and sped off.

The driver of this car should just have stopped when asked to do so. We often talk about poor driving! The driver pleaded guilty at court to 6 offences; disqualified driving, no insurance, 2 x fail to stop, use a car with false plates and drive without due care. pic.twitter.com/5tnUCmZwZk — Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps) February 28, 2022

A short while later, different officers found the black BMW crashed into a wall, at the junction of Lea Road and Foxby Hill, Gainsborough.

The occupants had fled the scene, but were located not too far away. They were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured. Following an investigation, Paterson was forensically linked to the vehicle which identified him as the driver. He was later interviewed and summonsed to appear at Court. On 9 February 2022, he appeared at Boston Magistrates court and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop when requested to do so by police, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and fraudulently using false registration plates.

He was disqualified for 12 months, needs to pay £4,245 compensation for the wall he damaged, do 100 hours unpaid work and received a 9 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Insp Jason Baxter Specialist Operations, said: “The video speaks for itself, the driving was terrible. This driver was already disqualified and has now had his disqualification extended. Road safety and keeping people safe from those who use the roads to commit crime, and drive without consideration for others, will always be a real priority for us.

“If you know anyone who is driving without a licence or has been disqualified and continues to drive, then you can call and let us know. Anyone with information, that will help keep disqualified drivers of the road, can also contact Crimestoppers, on-line, or on the phone.”