Council delays first part of Lincoln Doddington Road works

Lincolnshire County Council has made a u-turn and changed part of its plans for the road closures on Doddington Road for highway maintenance, as well as water supply and gas works.

Initially the collaborative effort between the county council, Anglian Water, and SAS Utility Services was planned with more parallel works.

During the works Doddington Road will be fully closed immediately west of the level crossing. This will happen between 8pm on February 18 until 6am on February 21. However, the original part of the Anglian Water road closure which was planned on Whisby Road for between February 14 until February 18 has now been postponed.

This part will be rearranged at a later date and the council believes the move will mean less disruption for road users over a shorter period of time than if the works were carried out by each company independently.

The council, Anglian Water, and SAS Utility Services are working together to have highways maintenance, water supply and gas works happening simultaneously across the site.

SAS will be closing the eastern Sadler Road junction onto Doddington Road and excavating in the middle of the road utilising two-way traffic control. These works are due to happen from 6am on February 19 and are expected to be completed by 6am on February 21.

Throughout the closures, the council’s highways maintenance crews are also carrying out works to the affected roads to lessen both the amount of time the closures are in place and the amount of disruption for road users. Advance warning signs will be put on all routes affected.

Karen Cassar, assistant director Highways for LCC, said: “We have been working closely with other stakeholders so that every company can get the most amount of work done for the minimum amount of disruption to road users in the area. We thank everyone for their patience whilst the works are carried out.”