Council picks contractor to build £212m North Hykeham bypass

The final section of the Lincoln ring road through North Hykeham is set to be built by Balfour Beatty at a cost of up to £212 million.

A Lincolnshire County Council report updating on the North Hykeham Relief Road project, including plans for appointing Balfour Beatty as the scheme contractor, will be discussed by the county council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday, March 7.

The North Hykeham Relief Road project would see a new dual carriageway built, linking the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the newly constructed Lincoln Eastern Bypass, creating a complete ring road around the city.

As part of the project, new roundabouts would be built at South Hykeham Road, Brant Road and Grantham Road. A number of bridges would also be constructed, including at Station Road and over the River Witham.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’re now to the point where we’re just about ready to appoint a contractor to design and build the North Hykeham Relief Road.

“The project team will be taking a report to our highways scrutiny committee early next month so members can review current plans and share their views on them – all of which will be considered when a final decision on how to proceed is made by Executive in April.

“As the report outlines, the current proposed plan is to appoint Balfour Beatty in the coming months with a view to submitting a planning application for the project in 2023 and starting construction towards the end of 2025.”

The project report notes:

Balfour Beatty has been identified as the preferred contractor to design and build the new relief road

Main construction is currently expected to start in November 2025

Construction is expected to last for three years, with the road opened in late 2028

The cost of the scheme is currently estimated to be between £179m and £212m

The full report will be available at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/ nhrr by 5pm on Friday 25 February.

Cllr Davies added: “The estimated cost for the scheme has increased compared to our original projection in 2019. This is down to this scheme falling victim to national spikes in labour and material costs, along with inflation.

“The reason for there being a £33 million cost range is that there are still a number of risks that could cost us and a number of opportunities that could help us save money. These would need to be investigated further before we have more price certainty.

“We’re well experienced in delivering major infrastructure projects like this so we’d be preparing for the higher figure but working hard towards achieving the lower one.”

Cllr Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The new relief road would form the final section of a complete ring road around Lincoln, making it worlds easier for local people, commuters and anyone else passing through to get around.

“Not only would the new road cut traffic in and around North Hykeham, Lincoln and the surrounding villages, but it would also help us meet the area’s growth target and better connect the A46 between the Midlands through to the Humber ports.

“It would also form part of Lincolnshire’s coastal highway, making it easier for people from all over to get to our beautiful coast.”