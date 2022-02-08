Council releases CCTV images in flytipping investigation

North East Lincolnshire Council is investigating a spate of flytipping in the area, and would like to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with these incidents.

The incidents took place between August 2021 and January 2022, at locations such as Fisherman’s Wharf in Grimsby, a car park in New Waltham, an alleyway off Haycroft Avenue, and recycling banks at Waltham Road and Doughty Road.

CCTV images have been revealed to help identify the people the council would like to speak to, as part of a campaign to help tackle the issue of flytipping in North East Lincolnshire.

So far, five people have been fined since March 2021 as a direct result of North East Lincolnshire Council’s caught on camera appeals, and a number of other cases have also been cleared up with help from the public.

The council spends tens of thousands of pounds in disposal costs alone for flytipped waste each year, with the total street cleansing budget working out at around £1.5 million per annum.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities at NELC, said: “Some people think it’s okay to dump any old rubbish at bring to recycling sites. At times, it’s so bad our staff can’t even get to the bins to empty them.

“Recycling banks are for recycling and nothing else. All bins are clearly labelled and carry warnings about CCTV.”

Councillor Shepherd continued: “When people fly–tip at the sites we have to divert staff from other duties to clear up the mess. This is a complete waste of their time.

“If you have extra rubbish to get rid of, please take it to the tip in Grimsby or Immingham. They’re open daily from 8am to 6pm.”

The full list of alleged incidents being investigated in these CCTV images are as follows. For reference, each image has its own incident number that will be detailed in the caption:

E64783: August 21, 2021 – Fisherman’s Wharf near Sainsbury’s in Grimsby

E64882: September 1, 2021 – Fisherman’s Wharf near Sainsbury’s in Grimsby

E64959: September 6, 2021 – Fisherman’s Wharf near Sainsbury’s in Grimsby

E65281: September 26, 2021 – Waltham Road car park

E65282: September 27, 2021 – Doughty Road in Grimsby

E66132: November 24, 2021 – Haycroft Avenue in Grimsby

E66528: December 27, 2021 – Cromwell Road in Grimsby

E66533: December 30, 2021 – Cromwell Road in Grimsby

E66463: January 5, 2022 – Station Road in New Waltham

If you have any information that can help identify the people in the images, contact North East Lincolnshire Council in confidence online or by calling 01472 326300, using the reference number assigned to each image.