Daniel Boulton found guilty of Louth double murder of ex-partner and her nine-year-old son
Jury took over two hours to find verdict
A jury today found Daniel Boulton guilty of the murder of his ex-partner and her nine-year-old son.
Boulton, 30, admitted manslaughter but denied murder of his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her son, Darren Henson.
Ms Vincent and Darren were both found stabbed to death at their home in High Holme Road, Louth on May 31, 2021.
The jury at Lincoln Crown Court deliberated for two hours and 20 minutes before making their verdict on Tuesday, and he will now await sentencing at a later date.
