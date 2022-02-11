East Midlands’ first LGBTQ+ wedding fair to be held in Lincoln this year

The first LGBTQ+ wedding fair in the East Midlands will take place in Lincoln this November, with all suppliers being either allies or in the community themselves.

The All In Love event will be at The Lincoln Hotel on Eastgate between 1pm and 5pm on Sunday, November 6, offering a space for couples from the LGBTQ+ community to plan their wedding or civil ceremony.

Some of the best suppliers in the region will be at the fair, and it is the first time an exclusively LGBTQ+ wedding fair will take place in the East Midlands.

More details for All In Love will be available soon on the event website, as well as on its Instagram page.

It has been organised by Robyn Wood from Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing, an award winning wedding hair stylist who has been a specialist in the industry for more than six years.

She had the idea after attending a seminar about inclusivity, and she discovered the amount of discrimination that can face the community when trying to plan a wedding, so wanted to create a judgement-free space for people to plan in peace.

Robyn said: “I attended a virtual seminar in 2020 on how wedding suppliers can be more LGBTQ+ inclusive in the wedding industry and it was from that seminar that the idea was born to hold a wedding fair specifically for the community so they would have a safe space to come and plan their wedding with no assumptions made.

“I strongly believe that everyone should have the same lovely experience planning a wedding as a heterosexual couple would without the worry of coming up against any prejudice or discrimination.

“After doing some research speaking to couples within the community that were planning or had planned a wedding, I was shocked by some of the stories of discrimination they’d come across and 100% of them said they either wouldn’t go to a wedding fair as they would feel uncomfortable or too nervous or they had been to one and they’d felt uncomfortable, like everyone was staring and they didn’t see themselves represented.

“So this fair is very much needed and I cannot wait! I want to make it a success so it’s a win for the LGBTQ+ community and a step in the right direction for the wedding industry.”