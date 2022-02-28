Ex-teacher to stand trial for ‘kicking and punching pony’ in Lincolnshire
RSPCA brought case after viral video
A former teacher has pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge after footage showing a horse apparently being punched and kicked was shared on Twitter.
Sarah Moulds, 37, of Somerby, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court after the RSPCA charged her in relation to a pony called Bruce Almighty.
The charity brought the case after the footage, filmed at The Drift in Gunby on November 6, was widely shared online and viewed more than two million times.
Ms Moulds will stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on October 19.
Her trial is expected to last up to two days.
Ms Moulds, who was wearing a dark top and checkered skirt, spoke to confirm her name and date of birth.
She then entered a not guilty to plea to a single offence that she caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a grey pony known as Bruce Almighty, by kicking and hitting the animal.
The footage was investigated by the RSPCA after being posted on Twitter.
The charity urged anyone with information to come forward.
Recorder Paul Mann QC adjourned the case for trial and granted Ms Moulds unconditional bail.