Family of Louth murder victims say daughter was “brainwashed” by Daniel Boulton

The family of Louth murder victims Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson believe their daughter was “brainwashed” and they want to help others look out for signs of control in relationships.

Boulton carried out the brutal killings just a day after sending his former girlfriend Bethany a text which read “nightmare on Holme Street”. The next day he repeatedly stabbed Bethany and her son Darren, known to his family as DJ, after walking 28 miles to their house in High Holme Road in Louth.

The 30-year-old was given two life sentences earlier this month and must serve a minimum of 40 years in jail before he is eligible to apply for parole, and he may never be released.

Lincolnshire County Council are now conducting a joint child safeguarding practice and domestic homicide review into the case.

In an interview with ITV, Bethany’s dad Darren Vincent said: “We’ll never get Bethany and DJ back, but I think there are things that people can take away from what’s happened to us, things they might relate to, that might help make a difference in the future.

“After we lost them, some lovely people in Louth created a new charity in their memory called ‘Be Their Voice’. We, and DJ’s father Kieran, are fully behind it and it sums up exactly what we intend to do – be their voice and try to help others.”

Bethany’s parents were not aware of the extent of Boulton’s criminal history when he began dating their daughter, who had left the relationship at the beginning of last year.

He was previously convicted of offences, including assaults on Bethany, and was twice ordered by the court not to contact her. At the time of the murder’s a restraining order was still in place.

Bethany’s mother Caroline said Boulton encouraged her daughter to “give up her job which she loved” and also “gradually isolated her from us”.

She said: “We tried to tell her it wasn’t right, but it was like she was brainwashed and the more we pushed, the more she swayed towards him. It was all about control, and we just want other people to look out for signs like that.”

Caroline added: “For someone with a history like his to still be able to roam the streets and keep getting away with a slap on the wrist is just wrong.

“I’m not saying I blame anyone else for what happened, but we do believe there were some failings. Every department had details of him on their files so I think communication needs to be so much better within the whole system to try to stop things like this happening.”