Four arrested in connection with attempted murder in Bardney
One man was seriously injured in the incident.
We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was seriously injured in Bardney last night.
At 9pm (on Saturday February 26) officers were called to reports of an Audi S4 being stolen from a property on Knowles Way in Bardney.
Officers attended and found a 32-year-old man seriously injured at the address, having sustained stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at this current time. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.
Four men, aged between 26 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation. They are currently in police custody for questioning.
We are still searching for the vehicle that was stolen. It is a blue Audi S4, registration YY67 XDA. If you have seen the vehicle or know where it might be please get in touch.
We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have seen or heard anything and who has not yet spoken to police.
You can contact us via one of the following ways:
- By calling 101, quoting incident 473 of 26th February.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 473 of 26th February in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Reference: Incident 473 of 26/02/22