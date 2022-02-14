Gelly Ball comes to Skegness Pier: New attraction mixes laser quest and paintball
Paintball without the pain, or the mess!
Family hotspot Skegness Pier has announced its first new attraction of 2022, a thrill seeker’s dream in the form of exciting shooting game Gelly Ball.
Gelly Ball is a unique blend of laser quest and paintball, using painless fluorescent 8mm Gelly Balls as bullets, shot from the Gelly Blasters which hold around 750 rounds and can be fired without reloading.
The arena is a dimly-lit room illuminated by splatters of bright paint, and players can weave behind multiple obstacles, creep through doorways and potentially form alliances on your way to victory.
Gelly Ball arrived at Skegness Pier on Friday, February 11, with plenty of customers already coming along to load their electric pistols and take on their friends in an exhilarating game.
All players must be over the age of 11, and it prices start at £5.95 for a standard 15 minute game, costing an extra £1 for a UV game, and grenade refills cost £2.50.
The pier is already home to a number of attractions and activities, including laser quest, 10-pin bowling, escape rooms, the Clip ‘n Climb centre that opened last year, and beachside bar Playa at the Pier, following Mellors Group’s takeover of Skegness Pier in 2021.
Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Skegness Pier, said: “Gelly Ball combines ultimate fun and exhilaration and is the perfect test for gamers this year.
“Our new attraction takes all the fun of games like paintball, removes the small stings of pain and creates a friendly competitive atmosphere in a cool fluorescent setting. It’s fun for all the family aged 11+ and we’re looking forward to seeing our guests take on the Gelly Ball arena!”
For more information on Gelly Ball and all the other exciting games at Skegness Pier, visit the website.