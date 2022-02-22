Human bones discovery cancels Lincolnshire parkrun

The organisers of Boston parkrun have cancelled this weekend’s event due to a police investigation after the discovery of human bones.

Police attended Witham Way Country Park on Tattershall Road in Boston on Saturday, February 19, after reports of bones being found by a member of the public.

The force confirmed on Tuesday, February 22, the bones are human remains. Police said it is not currently being treated as a murder investigation, and that results from specialist forensic tests could take up to two weeks to come back.

The popular Boston park run is a free, fun and friendly weekly 5k community event held every Saturday from 9am. However, a police cordon put in place at the park is expected to remain in place for a week.

On Tuesday the organisers released a statement on social media which read: “I have been informed by Lincolnshire Police that we must cancel park run this Saturday [February 26].

“Witham Country Park currently has areas taped off due to a police investigation. They recommended this will be in place for at least one week.”

Chris Skinner, who volunteers for the parkrun and is a steward for Boston Town FC, told The Lincolnite the bones were on a mud path at the back of the football club, off the main path that leads to the river bank.

He said: “The police got in touch with parkrun to say we would need to cancel this Saturday due to bones being human.

“This will be sad as parkrun is like a family and we all know each other. It’s going to be hard on a few that only get out to run walk or job on a weekly basis.

“As for Boston Town FC they will still train as normal on the training ground at the front of the club house.”

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the investigation, previously said: “The bones have been examined and it has been established that they are human remains. At this stage, we do not know any other information.

“Specialist forensic tests will now be carried out on these remains to try and identify who they may belong to. This can take up to two weeks so we will remain in the area until we have the results.

“We are not currently treating this as a murder investigation, but we remain open minded and are taking all necessary precautions to examine the scene thoroughly.

“As such there will be an increased police presence at the location and surrounding area for at least the next week. Please avoid the area.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 175 of February 19.

It can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.