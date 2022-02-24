Investigations continue into man’s death in Lincolnshire Police custody
The investigation was opened in September 2021
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is continuing its investigation nearly five months after a 40-year-old man died in police custody last year.
The man from the Gainsborough area was arrested by officers on suspicion of a breach of the peace offence at around 1am on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Police previously said that, after his arrest, the man was taken ill while he was being transported to a custody suite. Officers stopped on Riseholme Road in Lincoln to give him first aid. Additional police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, but the man died shortly afterwards.
The matter was automatically referred to the IOPC which oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.
The IOPC investigates the most serious matters, including death following police contact. It is independent and makes its decisions “entirely independently of the police and government”.
The IOPC began an investigation in September last year and collected statements from Lincolnshire Police officers involved in the arrest of the man.
Nearly five months on, when The Lincolnite asked the IOPC for the latest on the situation, the public body said there was no substantial update and that it was still an ongoing investigation.