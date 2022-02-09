Jury in Boston murder trial sent home for the night after hours of deliberation

The jury has been evaluating evidence since this morning

A jury in the trial of a Boston woman accused of murdering her partner has been sent home for the night, hours after retiring to consider the verdict of the case.

Charlie Stevenson, 21, denies murdering Christopher Higgs, also 21, at her home in Portland Street, Boston.

The prosecution allege Mr Higgs, from Spalding, died from a single stab wound to the heart which was deliberately inflicted by Ms Stevenson on July 14 last year.

But giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, Ms Stevenson told a jury she only picked up a knife after Mr Higgs attacked her in the kitchen.

Ms Stevenson said Mr Higgs was strangling her and pulled the knife towards himself as they struggled.

The 11 jurors began their deliberations on Wednesday morning after hearing two weeks of evidence.

They will return to continue their deliberations on Thursday morning.