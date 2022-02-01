Jury retire to consider verdict in Daniel Boulton murder trial

The January transfer window has now closed, and Lincoln City have been busy this month to improve the squad and move up the League One table.

Every year, clubs find themselves frantically searching for that missing ingredient in their squads that they may not have noticed during the summer window.

Lincoln City’s summer business had left a few gaps in the squad, but they were addressed in January with seven new additions, five of which were in attacking positions.

There were also a number of departures this month, but only loan deals as the Imps managed to keep hold of some of their prize assets, despite Championship interest in top scorer Anthony Scully, and rumours of a return to Scotland for Conor McGrandles.

Lincoln City find themselves in 18th place in the League One table, after January saw an upturn in form that helped steer the Imps clear of relegation danger, but those fears haven’t completely disappeared at the LNER Stadium.

Here is a look at all the ins and outs at Lincoln City during the January transfer window.

Lincoln City – Ins

Morgan Whittaker

The Imps got their January business underway by securing the loan signing of long time target Morgan Whittaker from Championship side Swansea City.

The 20-year-old forward had a dream debut, scoring in a 2-0 win against Oxford United, and has been a regular in the team ever since his arrival, offering pace and creativity to Michael Appleton’s side.

Liam Cullen

It was to be a South Wales double for Lincoln City this January, following on from signing Morgan Whittaker by getting fellow Swansea player Liam Cullen in on loan.

The 22-year-old has made three appearances for the Imps so far, and while he is yet to get on the scoresheet, he has offered a new dynamic for Lincoln in attack and will hope to get that first goal soon.

John Marquis

Perhaps Lincoln City’s shrewdest business of the window was the short term signing of 29-year-old striker John Marquis, after the forward fell out of favour with Danny Cowley at Portsmouth.

It was a deal that was always destined to work for both parties, as Marquis has made an immediate impression with two goals in two games for the Imps; proving why he boasts such an enviable goal record at this level.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Defensive injuries have been rife for Lincoln City in the first half of the season, being without Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson for large parts of the campaign and now being without Lewis Montsma until the latter part of 2022 after an ACL injury.

Michael Appleton reacted by bringing in 18-year-old right back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, on loan from Premier League giants Arsenal. He has made a couple of substitute appearances so far for the Imps and will be hoping to gain experience in the first team.

Jordan Wright

A goalkeeper was also brought in, as Lincoln City signed Nottingham Forest stopper Jordan Wright on an 18-month deal.

The 22-year-old has only made the bench so far and will likely spend the rest of the campaign deputising for loanee Josh Griffiths, who has been in excellent form for the Imps this season.

Ben House

It was hardly a well-kept secret, but Lincoln City managed to capture 22-year-old striker Ben House from non-league side Eastleigh, fending off interest from other EFL clubs.

House is a versatile option for the Imps, and he can play all across the front three, with Michael Appleton seeing him as a long term project with potential to improve further.

Charley Kendall

After spending the majority of the first half of the season with limited striker options, Lincoln City went on a forward fire sale in January; and their last business of the window was the signing of Charley Kendall from Eastbourne Borough.

The 21-year-old has been in prolific form in the National League South this season, scoring 11 goals in 17 games before signing for the Imps. He will spend the rest of the season back on loan at Eastbourne.

Lincoln City – Outs

Dan Nlundulu

It never really worked out for Dan Nlundulu, who joined the Imps on loan from Southampton at the start of the season fresh off the back of Premier League experience with the Saints.

He struggled with form and confidence at Lincoln, scoring just once in 21 appearances, and was recalled by his parent club before being sent back out on loan to fellow League One side Cheltenham Town.

Archie Mair

Another who was recalled in January was Norwich goalkeeper Archie Mair, who did not make an appearance for the Imps but made a number of matchday squads.

Since his return to the Canaries, Mair has featured in a number of under-23s games rather than being loaned back out.

Bobby Deane and Hayden Cann

Two of Lincoln City’s youth prospects were sent out on loan in January, but they didn’t have far to travel, as defenders Bobby Deane and Hayden Cann joined Lincoln United in the Northern Premier League.

The pair joined on an initial month-long loan and will be hoping senior first team football will help aid their development.

Remy Longdon

Remy Longdon was signed by Lincoln City following a trial period which saw him catch the eye of Michael Appleton, but he only ever really played a bit-part role during his time at the LNER Stadium.

After joining York City on loan in December, Longdon’s move was made permanent in January when he impressed in his first few performances in the National League North.

Sam Long and Sean Roughan

Often labelled the future of the club, teenagers Sam Long and Sean Roughan were sent out to the Irish Premier Division to get some first team action, joining Drogheda United on loan.

While Roughan has found opportunities hard to come by at the Imps, Long has grown in stature and made his League One debut during the win at Plymouth Argyle in January.