Lincoln City show support to seriously injured defender by offering new contract
Montsma suffered a cruciate ligament injury in January
Lincoln City defender Lewis Montsma has had successful surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament, and his value at the club has been displayed with the awarding of a new contract despite his serious injury.
Montsma, 23, suffered one of the worst injuries a footballer can get, a ruptured cruciate knee ligament, during January’s 2-0 victory over Oxford United at the LNER Stadium.
Despite his surgery in London on Thursday being successful, Lincoln City’s medical staff have said due to the severity of the injury there is no way he will play again this season, and they cannot put a timescale on his return.
To contextualise the injury, it is similar to the one Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk suffered in October 2020, which ruled him out of action for almost an entire year.
It hasn’t all been bad news for Montsma, though, who has been given a real vote of confidence by his club by signing a new contract until June 2024.
Lincoln City say it emphasises how highly they value Lewis Montsma, and they will support him throughout his rehabilitation.
Despite the regular fitness concerns of centre backs Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson, as well as Montsma’s injury, the Imps did not sign a central defender in the January transfer window.
Typically a right back, Regan Poole has been a more than ample deputy in Montsma’s absence, becoming a pivotal member of the Lincoln City backline in recent months.