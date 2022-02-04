Lincoln City show support to seriously injured defender by offering new contract

Over £2,500 has been raised in memory of a much-loved Aldi worker from Grimsby who was “always the bit of sunshine in a shift” after he sadly died from cancer.

Luke Hanley, who worked at the Aldi stores in Immingham and Grimsby for six years, had initially been given the all clear from oesophageal cancer after an operation, but sadly it returned in the same area last spring and he was told it was incurable.

The 33-year-old didn’t let it dampen his spirits and continued to make people smile in his personal and work life before he sadly died on November 2, 2021.

Luke’s brother Teddy and sister Maisie, as well as his colleague Charlotte Searby, had tattoos done in his memory. And his colleague Rebecca Ashley is braving the shave as a tribute to her friend and to raise money for a charity of Luke’s family’s choice – donate to the fundraiser here.

Rebecca Ashley will have her hair chopped off by her partner inside the Aldi store in Immingham on Saturday, February 12, which is the day after Luke’s colleagues are taking part in a fancy dress day in the supermarket, with a raffle, cake sale, and more fundraising activities. The fancy dress will be themed around Harry Potter and Pokemon as these were two things Luke loved.

Rebecca, who worked with Luke for four years, told The Lincolnite: “He was very happy, funny, and easy to get on with. He was always willing to help you whenever you needed it and was a popular member of the team.

“I decided to brave the shave in his memory. It has taken me four years to get my hair the length it is, but I wanted to do something for Luke.

“I feel overwhelmed as I didn’t think we’d raise as much as we have and we have still got our fundraising days to go, it’s been absolutely amazing, as has the Immingham community and the way they’ve come together, and helped donate for the raffle. It shows how much loved a member of the store he was.”

Rebecca added that she has also bought a plaque to go on Luke’s locker as a tribute to her friend.

Charlotte Searby, who worked with Luke for three years, said: “He was a lovely person and so positive. You wouldn’t even know he was poorly unless you already knew as he was more interested in making sure other people were okay.

“You knew it would be a good shift if he was there. He was always the bit of sunshine in a shift and when he was working everyone was that little bit happier.

“We all look out for when each other is sad or unhappy and we try and work together to bring out the happy side while we are at work. We are like a family at the store and Luke would always notice if there was anything wrong and would always be there to help.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the generosity of people who have been so touched by his story. We had a man come into the store who gave £50 in the bucket, and it shows how much Luke touched the whole community.”

Luke’s fiancé Andy Blyth described him as “the strongest person I ever met” in a tribute he issued to The Lincolnite.

He said: “With everything that happened, I was so proud of his determination and strength. He was always positive and carried on with his life despite the large amount of treatments he went through.

“He loved his family, nothing meant more to him than his family and his step children. He has left a huge void in our lives that cannot be replaced.

“But with our loss, we have seen some overwhelming support from family and friends, and especially everyone at Aldi. Both stores have shown both Luke and I unbelievable support from him being diagnosed, to the sad loss of Luke.

“It’s incredible that everyone at Immingham Aldi has done this for Luke’s memory. It just shows how much of an impact Luke made on everyone and how everyone at Immingham Aldi cared for him.”