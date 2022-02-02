Lincoln City to hire out LNER Stadium pitch for fans to play on

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son has been found guilty of two counts of murder.

Daniel Boulton had walked from a hostel in Skegness to the property in High Holme Road, Louth, where 26-year-old Bethany Vincent was living with son Darren Henson, known as DJ.

Both died after receiving multiple stab wounds in the attack, which happened on 31 May, 2021.

Our officers were called to the address at 8.29pm, having been informed by colleagues in the ambulance service, but by this point Boulton had already fled.

While a murder investigation was launched, officers began an extensive manhunt for Boulton.

He was located the following morning by an off-duty officer, Pc Steve Denniss, was who walking his dog near Hubbard’s Hills in Louth. Pc Denniss saw Boulton sat on a bench and pursued him on foot until officers arrived and Boulton was detained.

During the pursuit, Boulton had confronted Pc Denniss, stabbing him in the leg before running off. Thankfully our officer did not receive life-threatening injuries, and he contacted colleagues who were already in the area. Boulton was soon located with the assistance of a drone and helicopter.

Boulton was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, assaulting police and the burglary of a cottage at Hubbard’s Hill, where he stayed following the murder.

He pleaded guilty to an assault on PC Denniss and the burglary but pleaded not guilty to both murders, entering alternate pleas of manslaughter on the grounds of loss of control.

Following a trial held at Lincoln Crown Court, the jury rejected this defence and found him guilty of both murders.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, from East Midlands Special Operation Unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was a very tragic and sad incident which not only shattered the world of Bethany and Darren’s family, but deeply affected the community and those entrusted to investigate and prosecute this horrendous offence.

“My deepest condolences go to the family who have shown such bravery throughout this investigation.

“I would also like to thank the local community and witnesses for their support during this trial, and recognise the work of our officers and teams, and the Crown Prosecution Service, who secured this conviction.

“I know the family will never get over losing their loved ones, but I hope this conviction gives them some closure.”

Boulton will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court tomorrow, Wednesday 2nd February at 11am.

Videos

Co-op CCTV of Boulton

CCTV shows footage of Boulton before he carried out the double murder

Helicopter footage of Boulton at the barn

This is the code for the helicopter footage:

Body cam footage of Boulton’s arrest