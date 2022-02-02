Lincoln City to hire out LNER Stadium pitch for fans to play on
A chance to replicate your favourite Imps player on the pitch
A once in a lifetime opportunity has been offered to Lincoln City supporters, after the football club announced it will hire out the LNER Stadium this May.
The Imps are offering up the recently renovated £500,000 pitch from Monday, May 2 until Monday, May 16, providing fans with a chance to play football on the hallowed turf at Sincil Bank.
It will cost just over £30 per person, based on two squads of 20, if you would like to play a full match at the stadium with access to the club’s facilities, including the changing rooms and floodlights.
The Play on the Pitch opportunity allows for avid supporters of the club to live a lifelong dream of playing on the pitch that has seen so many Lincoln City legends over the years.
Time slots are available in the morning, afternoon and evening, allowing fans to replicate the match day experience of the first team squad.
The dates coincide with the end of the League One season, with Lincoln City rounding off the campaign at home to Crewe Alexandra on April 30.
So if you and a group of friends would like to know what it feels like to step out onto the pitch at the LNER Stadium, contact [email protected] to find out availability.