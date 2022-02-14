Lincoln crematorium refurb complete as capacity doubled

Greater access for those wanting to put their lost loved one to rest

Refurbishment works at Lincoln crematorium have now been complete after a £2.5 million investment to increase capacity and enable more tailored services at the site.

Plans were first given the green light for refurbishment at the crematorium in 2019, outlining the vision of making the site “more welcoming” as well as doubling capacity with the construction of a second chapel.

Alongside the second chapel, there has been an upgrade to the back of house areas of the main building, including the committal areas, and the inclusion of two new cremators along with a new 85-space car park on the existing overspill.

The second phase of works were completed by Lindum, who undertook noisy works at night and at the weekend so as not to disturb those attending services, with the crematorium staying open Monday to Thursday while the project was being wrapped up.

There will also be a new system at Lincoln crematorium in the coming months to ease the process of booking services, using a new booking software called Plotbox.

Plotbox will assist funeral directors and the public once it is launched, making it possible for people to check available dates and times for booking the crematorium, improving the efficiency of the service in the process.

Cllr Bob Bushell Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “Investment into Lincoln Crematorium has been important to ensure this site is kept up to date and at a high standard for families to say goodbye to their loved ones.

“By doubling the capacity of the site, we are future-proofing the facility, preparing for an increase in demand as both the city and its surrounding villages continue to expand.”