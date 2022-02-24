3 seconds ago

Lincoln nightclub remains closed but hopes to welcome party-lovers back soon

It is closed due to external infrastructural works
Fever & Boutique nightclub is located on Lincoln High Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A Lincoln nightclub remains closed due to external works ‘beyond its control’, but hopes to welcome party-lovers through its doors ‘very soon’.

Fever & Boutique on Lincoln High Street, which is owned by Stonegate Group and opened in March 2017, has been closed since January.

A poster close to the entrance says the team remain working/living on site, but that all stock and cash has been removed.

A spokesperson for Fever told The Lincolnite: “The investment in our site has unfortunately been delayed due to ongoing external infrastructural works, beyond our control.

“We hope to welcome party-lovers through our doors once again very soon.”

A poster near the entrance says “we’ll be back soon”. | Photo: The Lincolnite

