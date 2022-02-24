Lincoln nightclub remains closed but hopes to welcome party-lovers back soon
It is closed due to external infrastructural works
A Lincoln nightclub remains closed due to external works ‘beyond its control’, but hopes to welcome party-lovers through its doors ‘very soon’.
Fever & Boutique on Lincoln High Street, which is owned by Stonegate Group and opened in March 2017, has been closed since January.
A poster close to the entrance says the team remain working/living on site, but that all stock and cash has been removed.
A spokesperson for Fever told The Lincolnite: “The investment in our site has unfortunately been delayed due to ongoing external infrastructural works, beyond our control.
“We hope to welcome party-lovers through our doors once again very soon.”