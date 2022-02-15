Lincolnshire braced for Storms Dudley and Eunice
Back to back storms in the coming days
Winds of up to 70mph are expected to batter Lincolnshire in the coming days as a duo of storms surge across the UK.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the first of the two storms, Storm Dudley, from 3pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 6am on Thursday, February 17.
People have been told to expect possible disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services, with the likelihood of fallen trees and damage to buildings.
Power cuts may also occur, with the potential to affect mobile phone services.
The Met Office says: “There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
Just north of the Humber, a Met Office Amber warning is in place between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday.
The second storm, Storm Eunice, is expected to hit at around midnight on Friday, February 18, with a Yellow weather warning for wind in place until 9pm that day.
The warning covers the majority of the country, and again warns of possible travel disruption, damage to buildings and a danger of injury.