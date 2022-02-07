Lincolnshire hotel fight leaves flooring business boss in critical condition
The police investigation is ongoing
A Grimsby flooring business says their manager was “sucker punched by someone” after police were called to reports of a fight at the Brackenborough Hotel in Louth.
GCW, a flooring business established in Grimsby in 1945, posted on social media to say store manager, and dad-of-two, Harvey Shaw was out celebrating his 32nd birthday on Saturday, February 5 when the incident happened.
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 12.40am on Saturday and the force said “one man was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious”.
The force said: “A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation. A second man, aged 37, was interviewed under caution and has been reported for summons for an offence of ABH, so proceedings are active. The investigation is ongoing.”
GCW said in a Facebook post on Saturday: “He hit his head off the bar, dropped to the floor unconscious and he is now in hospital with a bleed on the brain.”
The firm added that the social media posts, including the original one which was shared more than 4,900 times, caused people to come forward to help with the investigation. It also praised The Brackenborough Hotel for being “fantastic and helping the police with their enquiries”.
More than 1,000 people have commented on GCW’s social media posts and the company said: “Your support, love and warm wishes has been incredible. Harvey will be overwhelmed.”