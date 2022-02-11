Lincolnshire window cleaner still waiting for heart op after over six months
Over 660 patients face long A&E waits in Greater Lincolnshire
The owner of a window cleaning business from Scartho near Grimsby has been waiting more than six months for surgery after a heart attack last year.
Allen Jones, who sometimes finds it difficult to work because of chest pains and breathlessness, had a heart attack last March and has been waiting since August to find out when he can get surgery.
His partner, who is a healthcare professional of 32 years, thought he was having another heart attack around a month ago so phoned 999, only to be told there would be “a three-hour wait for an ambulance”. He is waiting for an operation at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, which is run by Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Allen told BBC Look North: “It’s pretty important, without your heart, you’re not going to be here, are you? Some days I have good days and then other days I’m literally just laid on the couch, or I can’t breathe, I’m really breathless and I get really severe chest pains.”
BBC Look North said Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has apologised to anyone waiting, but four new operating theatres are to open this spring that will allow for 10,000 more operations a year.
Meanwhile, figures released by NHS England this week show that at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust 45% of patients had been waiting longer than the recommended 18 weeks to start treatment at the end of last year. At Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust the figure stands at 31%.
At the A&E departments in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham 465 patients waited longer than 12 hours to be treated last month (January), and at Scunthorpe and Grimsby hospitals more than 200 waited longer than 12 hours. This is something the hospitals have apologised for and are working hard to improve.