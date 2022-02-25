Long delays as crash blocks A57 in Lincoln
Avoid the area if you can
There are long delays in Lincoln this morning after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A57 Saxilby Road.
The road is blocked in both directions from Long Leys Road to Fen Lane and traffic is building in the area.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “This is between the Pyewipe Inn and Burton Waters and the road is blocked in both directions.
“The collision involved a car and a lorry.”
Police said the incident was reported at 7.29am and there have been no serious injuries reported.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.