Man arrested on suspicion of rape after Grantham park incident

We have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident at Wyndham Park, Grantham.

He has been released on police bail while we continue our investigations.

The arrest comes following an allegation of sexual assault in the park between 4am and 5am on Sunday 13 February.

We continue to appeal for witnesses, and anyone with information should contact us in the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting incident 76 of 13 February.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 76 of 13 February in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault remember that what has happened is not your fault. You are not to blame and there is help for you.

If you are hurt and need medical attention, call 999 and ask for an ambulance or go to your local Accident and Emergency department.

Try not to be alone. See if a friend or someone you trust can be with you. Talk to someone about what has happened. In addition to this, or if you don’t feel like talking to a friend or family member yet, please consider contacting the sexual assault referral clinic Spring Lodge or Lincolnshire Rape Crisis.

To report any recent or non-recent incidents to us call 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. We have specially trained Officers to investigate and support you through the process.

