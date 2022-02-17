Man denies aiding and abetting former Lincoln accountant
A further hearing will be held later this month
A man has today (Thursday) denied aiding and abetting former Lincoln accountant Russell Payne in a fraudulent transfer of property.
Jason Brewer, 50, entered not guilty pleas to two charges during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court this morning.
Mr Brewer, of Shearwater Road, Lincoln, denied a charge of aiding and abetting Mr Payne in a fraudulent transfer of property.
He also pleaded not guilty to an offence of being directly or indirectly involved in the management of Castlemaine Accountancy LLP whilst being subject to a disqualification undertaking.
Both charges are alleged to have taken place on dates between March 2017 and April 2017.
Mr Brewer, who followed the hearing by video-link, will face trial on a date yet to be fixed.
His case was adjourned by Recorder Graham Huston.
The case will next be listed at Lincoln Crown Court on February 24 together with those proceedings against Mr Payne, who now lives in Spain.